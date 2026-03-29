Elias Pettersson News: Manages pair of helpers
Pettersson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.
Pettersson has earned five assists over his last four contests, with four of them coming on the power play. The 27-year-old has four multi-point efforts in March. While he's hardly had the production worthy of the role, Pettersson remains the top-line center for lack of better options in Vancouver. He's at 15 goals, 45 points (18 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 56 hits, 99 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 64 appearances. That's an exact replication of his scoring line from 64 contests a year ago, which is discouraging that he wasn't able to shake off a down season.
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