Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson News: Manages two helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Pettersson notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Pettersson helped out on first-period tallies by Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood. This was Pettersson's third multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he's collected four goals and four assists. The center is up to six goals, seven helpers, 39 shots on net, 27 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 18 appearances. He'll be the centerpiece of the Canucks' offense for as long as J.T. Miller (personal) is away from the team.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
