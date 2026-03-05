Elias Pettersson News: Notches pair of assists
Pettersson had two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Pettersson hasn't scored in his last 15 NHL games, earning nine assists in that span. The 27-year-old put up two goals over five contests at the Olympics, both coming in Sweden's win over Slovakia in round-robin play. Pettersson is at 13 goals, 22 helpers, 91 shots on net, 47 hits, 89 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 52 appearances. Fantasy managers will want to hold onto him through the trade deadline to see if he gets a change of scenery, but it's looking less likely he'll get back to stardom as long as he's in Vancouver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Pettersson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Pettersson See More