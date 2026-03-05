Elias Pettersson News: Notches pair of assists

Pettersson had two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pettersson hasn't scored in his last 15 NHL games, earning nine assists in that span. The 27-year-old put up two goals over five contests at the Olympics, both coming in Sweden's win over Slovakia in round-robin play. Pettersson is at 13 goals, 22 helpers, 91 shots on net, 47 hits, 89 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 52 appearances. Fantasy managers will want to hold onto him through the trade deadline to see if he gets a change of scenery, but it's looking less likely he'll get back to stardom as long as he's in Vancouver.