Elias Pettersson News: One of each in shootout win

Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Pettersson's third-period tally tied the game at 3-3, and he also contributed one of the Canucks' two shootout goals. The 26-year-old center had not recorded multiple points in a game since Dec. 23 versus the Sharks, a contest that he left early due to an undisclosed injury. Pettersson is heating up with three goals and four points over his last four outings, and he's at 14 goals, 39 points (15 on the power play), 106 shots on net, 61 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 59 appearances this season.