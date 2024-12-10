Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: One of each Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Pettersson scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Pettersson helped the Canucks dig out of a two-goal hole, but they still fell in the extra session. This was his third multi-point effort over five games in December, and it snapped a five-game goal drought. The center is up to eight tallies, 26 points (eight on the power play), 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 32 hits through 27 appearances in a top-six role.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now