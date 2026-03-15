Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Practices Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 3:01pm

Pettersson (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, and he expects to play against Florida on Tuesday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Pettersson left Saturday's 5-2 loss to Seattle after slamming into the boards. However, he declared himself good to go after Sunday's practice. Pettersson has two goals, eight points, 37 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and 105 hits over 56 appearances this season.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
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