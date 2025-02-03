Elias Pettersson News: Reassigned to minors

Pettersson was sent down to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Pettersson will be hard-pressed to make another NHL appearance this season after the team acquired Marcus Pettersson and Victor Mancini from the Penguins and Rangers, respectively. In addition to Pettersson, the Canucks also shipped Mancini to the minors, moves that likely signal Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) will be ready to suit up against the Avalanche on Tuesday.