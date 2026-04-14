Elias Pettersson News: Records two assists in overtime win

Pettersson registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Pettersson's goal drought is up to 14 games, but he has earned 11 assists with a minus-10 rating, 25 shots on net and 14 blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old center came up big with helpers on Zeev Buium's tying goal in the second period and Jake DeBrusk's game-winner in overtime. Pettersson crossed the 50-point mark with the effort -- he's at 15 goals, 36 assists, 132 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 65 hits and a minus-29 rating across 73 appearances.