Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Records two assists in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Pettersson registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Pettersson's goal drought is up to 14 games, but he has earned 11 assists with a minus-10 rating, 25 shots on net and 14 blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old center came up big with helpers on Zeev Buium's tying goal in the second period and Jake DeBrusk's game-winner in overtime. Pettersson crossed the 50-point mark with the effort -- he's at 15 goals, 36 assists, 132 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 65 hits and a minus-29 rating across 73 appearances.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
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