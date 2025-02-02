Elias Pettersson News: Snags helper for first career point

Pettersson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The helper on Pius Suter's first-period tally was Pettersson's first career point. The 20-year-old defenseman had been scratched over the previous two contests, but Pettersson remains in the NHL even with recent trade acquisitions Marcus Pettersson and Victor Mancini on the roster. Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) was unavailable Sunday and Carson Soucy was a healthy scratch, but once the Canucks' blue line is healthy, Pettersson may end up being sent back to AHL Abbotsford.