Elias Pettersson News: Sparks comeback with goal

Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Pettersson's goal was the first of three by the Canucks in a span of 1:05, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The center has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak, though he's still not looking particularly explosive on offense. He's at four points, 11 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through seven outings this season.