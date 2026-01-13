He has a goal in each of his last two games (seven shots) and five goals (one assist) in his last nine contests. Pettersson is in the second season of his eight-year contract with an average annual value of $11.6 million, and he's having trouble living up to the lofty expectations that naturally come with that kind of deal. He has 13 goals, 15 assists and 79 shots in 38 games this season. The Orcas are awful right now -- they're winless in eight games -- and Pettersson is frustrated. We can't help but think Vancouver would trade him, but that deal would be almost impossible to move without him showing he's more 2022-23 than 2024-25.