Elias Pettersson News: Stays warm with assist
Pettersson notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.
Pettersson's point streak is up to five games (three goals, four assists) after he helped out on a Nils Hoglander buzzer-beater at the end of the first period. The 26-year-old Pettersson is up to 43 points, 109 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-11 rating through 62 appearances. Fantasy managers who stuck with the Swede all season should have him in the lineup now that he's surging on offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now