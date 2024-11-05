Elias Pettersson News: Tips in tally

Pettersson scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

The Canucks' third goal belonged to Quinn Hughes for a while, but it was eventually changed to Pettersson. That ended a three-game point drought for Pettersson, who is still struggling to find consistency on offense. He's at a mere five points with 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances this season, though he remains in a top-six role.