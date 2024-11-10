Elias Pettersson News: Two points in Saturday's loss

Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Pettersson had one of his better games of the year, but the rest of the Canucks didn't follow suit. The 25-year-old has three points over his last three contests, which perhaps signals him getting back to a high level of offense. He's struggled with three goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 13 appearances this season.