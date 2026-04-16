Elias Salomonsson headshot

Elias Salomonsson Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Salomonsson remains in concussion protocol and will not play in Thursday's season finale against San Jose, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Salomonsson will miss his seventh straight game after he was injured in Dallas on April 2. Salomonsson had one goal and four assists with 50 hits in 32 regular-season games this season.

Elias Salomonsson
Winnipeg Jets
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