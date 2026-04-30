Elias Salomonsson headshot

Elias Salomonsson Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 1:21pm

Salomonsson underwent shoulder surgery Thursday and is expected to be out for 5-6 months, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Salomonsson had a goal and five points in 32 outings with Winnipeg as well as a goal and nine points in 29 appearances with AHL Manitoba in the 2025-26 regular season. He also had an assist in two playoff outings with Manitoba this year. The 21-year-old defenseman might have been in the mix to make the 2026-27 Opening Night roster with Winnipeg if he had entered training camp healthy. However, Salomonsson is now likely to still be recovering from his surgery when training camp begins, which will limit his opportunities to compete for a roster spot.

Elias Salomonsson
Winnipeg Jets
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