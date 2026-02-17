Elias Salomonsson headshot

Elias Salomonsson News: Called up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 9:18am

Salomonsson was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Salomonsson has not recorded a point while averaging 16:58 of ice time across 13 outings with the Jets this season. The Swedish blueliner appeared in four games with Manitoba since being sent down Feb. 5, notching two assists and a plus-3 rating during that time.

Elias Salomonsson
Winnipeg Jets
