Elias Salomonsson News: Called up Tuesday
Salomonsson was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
Salomonsson has not recorded a point while averaging 16:58 of ice time across 13 outings with the Jets this season. The Swedish blueliner appeared in four games with Manitoba since being sent down Feb. 5, notching two assists and a plus-3 rating during that time.
