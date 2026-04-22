Elias Salomonsson headshot

Elias Salomonsson News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Salomonsson (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Salomonsson was in the concussion protocol, but this move suggests that he's been cleared medically. The 21-year-old had a goal and five points across 32 regular-season outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26.

Elias Salomonsson
Winnipeg Jets
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