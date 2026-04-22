Elias Salomonsson News: Heads to AHL
Salomonsson (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Salomonsson was in the concussion protocol, but this move suggests that he's been cleared medically. The 21-year-old had a goal and five points across 32 regular-season outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26.
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