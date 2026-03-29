Elias Salomonsson News: Pockets assist in win
Salomonsson notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
Salomonsson has made himself a fixture in the Jets' lineup since late January. He's earned four helpers, 31 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances in March, offering a little offense to go with emerging defensive stability in a bottom-four role, though he was seeing heavier minutes when the Jets' blue line was banged up. Salomonsson has five points, 36 shots on net, 47 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 30 appearances this season.
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