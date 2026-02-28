Elias Salomonsson News: Scores for first NHL goal, point
Salomonsson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Injuries to multiple defensemen have left the Jets short thin on the blue line. That will allow Salomonsson to get some on-the-job training as the Jets navigate the last quarter or so of the campaign. His tally at 1:27 of the third period put the Jets ahead 3-1, but it wasn't enough. Through 15 NHL contests, he's posted 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in a bottom-four role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Salomonsson See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1505 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1150 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Salomonsson See More