Elias Salomonsson headshot

Elias Salomonsson News: Scores for first NHL goal, point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Salomonsson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Injuries to multiple defensemen have left the Jets short thin on the blue line. That will allow Salomonsson to get some on-the-job training as the Jets navigate the last quarter or so of the campaign. His tally at 1:27 of the third period put the Jets ahead 3-1, but it wasn't enough. Through 15 NHL contests, he's posted 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in a bottom-four role.

Elias Salomonsson
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Salomonsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Salomonsson See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
5 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
150 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2022