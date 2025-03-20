Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom Injury: Absent from Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Soderblom (undisclosed) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Soderblom exited Tuesday's loss to Washington due to an unspecified injury, and while the extent of the ailment isn't yet known, it was apparently serious enough to keep him out of practice a few days later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
