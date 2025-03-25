Elmer Soderblom Injury: Aggravates injury

Soderblom (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Soderblom scored in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah, but he apparently aggravated his injury that kept him out of Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights. Jonatan Berggren will replace Soderblom in the lineup Tuesday. The Red Wings return home for a game versus the Senators on Thursday.