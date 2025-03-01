Elmer Soderblom Injury: Can't finish Stadium Series game

Soderblom (upper body) did not play after taking a hit early in the third period of Saturday's Stadium Series game versus the Blue Jackets, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

There was no report on Soderblom's status after the contest. He ended with 10:12 of ice time. The Red Wings' next game is at home versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, so there should be an update on Soderblom's presence or absence at practice prior to that contest.