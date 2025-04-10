Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom Injury: In doubt Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Soderblom didn't participate in Thursday's game-day skate, raising doubts regarding his availability against the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Soderblom previously missed four games with an undisclosed injury, so it's possible that the winger is still working his way back to 100 percent. If the 23-year-old winger can't give it a go Thursday, Auston Watson is expected to rejoin the lineup.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now