Elmer Soderblom Injury: Not playing Saturday

Soderblom (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against the Bruins and is doubtful for Tuesday's tilt in St. Louis, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom will miss his fourth game in five nights Saturday. He has four goals and six assist with 41 hits across 23 games with the Red Wings this season. Jonatan Berggren is expected to rejoin the lineup in place of Soderblom on Saturday.