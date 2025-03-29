Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom Injury: Set to miss additional action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 9:26am

Soderblom (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against the Bruins and is doubtful for Tuesday's tilt in St. Louis, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom will sit for the fourth time in five games, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. He has four goals, six assists and 41 hits across 23 games with the Red Wings this season. Jonatan Berggren will replace Soderblom in Saturday's lineup.

