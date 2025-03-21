Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom Injury: Set to travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 9:21am

Soderblom (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights but will travel with the Red Wings during their upcoming three-game road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's loss to the Capitals, and he didn't practice Thursday. While he'll be unavailable Saturday, it's encouraging that he'll travel with the team, as it suggests that he could return to game action within the next few days. Dominik Shine is a candidate to enter the lineup in Soderblom's absence.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now