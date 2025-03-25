Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Soderblom (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Senators, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom is dealing with a nagging injury that has kept him out of two of the last three games. He'll be forced to miss at least one more, though a timeline beyond that has not been established. He won't play before Saturday against the Bruins at the earliest, which should allow Jonatan Berggren to stick in the lineup.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
