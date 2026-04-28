Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Soderblom scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Soderblom is getting his first taste of playoff action in the NHL, and he's doing so in a bottom-six role. The goal was his first point in four appearances in this first-round series. The 24-year-old has added nine shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Soderblom split the regular season between Pittsburgh and Detroit, totaling seven goals, 13 points, 69 shots on net and 99 hits across 59 games.

Elmer Soderblom
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Soderblom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elmer Soderblom See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
50 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
51 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
128 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
215 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 6
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
April 6, 2025