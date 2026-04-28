Elmer Soderblom News: Buries goal in win
Soderblom scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5.
Soderblom is getting his first taste of playoff action in the NHL, and he's doing so in a bottom-six role. The goal was his first point in four appearances in this first-round series. The 24-year-old has added nine shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Soderblom split the regular season between Pittsburgh and Detroit, totaling seven goals, 13 points, 69 shots on net and 99 hits across 59 games.
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