Elmer Soderblom News: Elevated from minors

Soderblom was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Soderblom saw action in 21 for the Red Wings back in 2022-23, generating five goals and three assists, but hasn't gotten above the AHL level since. With Tyler Motte (upper body) still on the shelf, the team could decide to deploy Soderblom in a bottom-six role, though he'd need to edge out Christian Fischer for a spot in the lineup.