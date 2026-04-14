Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Soderblom scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

Soderblom has looked good lately with four goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. He's done much of that from a bottom-six role, though he's seen a slight uptick in ice time while the Penguins rest their key players. Soderblom looks to be at least a fourth-line lock to start the playoffs. Between Pittsburgh and Detroit this season, he has seven goals, 13 points, 69 shots on net, 99 hits and a minus-1 rating over 59 appearances.

Elmer Soderblom
Pittsburgh Penguins
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