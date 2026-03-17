Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: First two points for new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Soderblom scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Soderblom had gone four games without a point to start his Pittsburgh tenure following a trade from Detroit. The 24-year-old has mostly been limited to a fourth-line role, and the return of Evgeni Malkin from a suspension cost Soderblom his power-play minutes Monday. Over 44 outings in total this season, he has five points, 52 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-4 rating, so he's unlikely to emerge as a strong fantasy option down the stretch.

Elmer Soderblom
Pittsburgh Penguins
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