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Elmer Soderblom News: Goal, fight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Soderblom scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added five PIM in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Soderblom got the Penguins on the board at 6:41 of the second period with the first of their five goals in that frame. The 24-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two games, but he went five contests without a point prior to that. He's now at four points in 12 outings with the Penguins, one more than he had in 39 appearances with the Red Wings to begin the campaign. Soderblom is likely to remain in a bottom-six role moving forward.

Elmer Soderblom
Pittsburgh Penguins
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