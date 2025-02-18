Elmer Soderblom News: Listed on NHL roster
Soderblom is on Detroit's roster, per the NHL media site Tuesday.
Soderblom was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids right before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him back on the NHL roster. Even with the promotion, the winger is far from a lock to suit up against Minnesota on Saturday and would need to edge out Tyler Motte or Jonatan Berggren for minutes.
