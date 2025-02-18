Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Listed on NHL roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Soderblom is on Detroit's roster, per the NHL media site Tuesday.

Soderblom was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids right before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him back on the NHL roster. Even with the promotion, the winger is far from a lock to suit up against Minnesota on Saturday and would need to edge out Tyler Motte or Jonatan Berggren for minutes.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now