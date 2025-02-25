Elmer Soderblom News: Nabs assist in win

Soderblom notched an assist, seven hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Soderblom had been held off the scoresheet in three straight contests following a five-game point streak from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4. The 23-year-old has carved out a third-line role for the Red Wings, so while his offense may not be consistent, he should be able to stay in the lineup. He's at two goals, four helpers, 19 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating across 12 appearances this season.