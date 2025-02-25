Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Nabs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Soderblom notched an assist, seven hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Soderblom had been held off the scoresheet in three straight contests following a five-game point streak from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4. The 23-year-old has carved out a third-line role for the Red Wings, so while his offense may not be consistent, he should be able to stay in the lineup. He's at two goals, four helpers, 19 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating across 12 appearances this season.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now