Elmer Soderblom News: Nabs helper in return

Soderblom notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Soderblom missed four games due to an undisclosed injury, but he logged a decent 15:57 of ice time in his return to a middle-six role. The physical winger has three points over his last four outings dating back to March 16 -- he's missed five contests due to the injury in that span. The 23-year-old is up to 11 points, 35 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-3 rating across 24 appearances, which makes him an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats who need a mix of depth scoring and grit.