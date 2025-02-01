Elmer Soderblom News: On scoresheet in three straight

Soderblom logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Soderblom has a goal and two assists over his last three outings, accounting for all of his offense through six games this season. The 23-year-old has received an opportunity to play regularly during Patrick Kane's (upper body) absence, but it's unclear if Soderblom will remain in the NHL when Kane is lifted from injured reserve. In addition to his decent scoring output, Soderblom has added eight shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating.