Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: On scoresheet in three straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Soderblom logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Soderblom has a goal and two assists over his last three outings, accounting for all of his offense through six games this season. The 23-year-old has received an opportunity to play regularly during Patrick Kane's (upper body) absence, but it's unclear if Soderblom will remain in the NHL when Kane is lifted from injured reserve. In addition to his decent scoring output, Soderblom has added eight shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now