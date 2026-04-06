Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Scores again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Soderblom scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Soderblom earned three points over two games versus the Panthers over the weekend. The 24-year-old has fit right in on the Penguins' fourth line lately, earning six points over his last six outings. He's up to six goals, 11 points, 66 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-1 rating over 55 appearances between the Penguins and the Red Wings this season.

Elmer Soderblom
Pittsburgh Penguins
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