Elmer Soderblom News: Scores in return to lineup

Soderblom scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Soderblom returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights due to an undisclosed injury, and he did it in style by notching one of Detroit's five goals in this one. The 23-year-old forward found the twine for the first time since March 4, when he scored the team's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes. He's up to four goals and six assists across 23 outings this season.