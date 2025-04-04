Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom News: Suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Soderblom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Carolina on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom will return to the lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. IN his 23 appearances for the Wings this season, the 23-year-old Swede has generated four goals and six helpers while averaging 13:13 of ice time. Soderblom's return to the lineup figures to relegate Dominik Shine to the press box.

