Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Two-point game in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Soderblom scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Panthers.

Soderblom played well in the first half of the two-game set against Florida. The 24-year-old winger has gotten more comfortable in the lineup late with two goals and three assists over his last five games. He's up to 10 points, 65 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-2 rating over 54 appearances between Pittsburgh and Detroit this season. Soderblom's place in the lineup should be secure until Blake Lizotte (upper body) returns.

Elmer Soderblom
Pittsburgh Penguins
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