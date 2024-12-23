Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins Injury: Dealing with minor injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 7:35pm

Columbus head coach Dean Everson said Merzlikins is dealing with "bumps and bruises," Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't like a serious injury, and the decision to sit Merzlikins on Monday ahead of the NHL Christmas break gives the goalie a four-day break. Jet Greaves started against the Canadiens on Monday and came away with a win. The Blue Jackets return to action Friday at home for the first of a home-and-home set against the Bruins.

