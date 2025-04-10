Elvis Merzlikins Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Merzlikins will miss Thursday's clash with Buffalo due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins was originally expected to get the starting nod after being the first goalie to leave the ice, but it appears he won't even be available to serve as the backup. While not yet confirmed, Daniil Tarasov figures to be between the pipes instead, while Jet Greaves was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Thursday. While the Jackets haven't provided a more concrete update on Merzlikins, he will have just four more games to get back on the ice this season after Thursday's tilt.