Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Merzlikins underwent successful shoulder surgery Monday and doesn't yet have a timetable to return.

Merzlikins recently informed the team that he experienced some shoulder discomfort during offseason workouts, and an MRI revealed that surgery was the best way to proceed. The Blue Jackets plan to evaluate the netminder again in a few weeks, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume on-ice activities or return to game action. If Merzlikins is unavailable to begin the regular season, Jet Greaves should see plenty of opportunities as the team's primary goalie, while Pheonix Copley would presumably serve as the No. 2 option in net. Merzlikins made 30 regular-season appearances for the Blue Jackets last year, going 14-11-3 with a 3.39 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
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