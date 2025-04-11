Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Merzlikins (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Capitals on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Head coach Dean Evason didn't provide a specific timeline for Merzlikins to get back into the crease, but at this point, it seems unlikely he would immediately jump back in for the second of a back-to-back against the Capitals on Sunday. Still, as long as the Jackets have an outside chance of making the postseason, they'll likely want to utilize their No. 1 netminder between the pipes. Jet Greaves got the starting nod in a win over Buffalo on Thursday, so Evason may have to consider going back to the 24-year-old Saturday.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
