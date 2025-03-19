Elvis Merzlikins News: Back with squad

Merzlikins (personal) rejoined the Blue Jackets for Wednesday's morning skate, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

The Blue Jackets also returned Jet Greaves to AHL Cleveland, so it seems fair to believe Merzlikins will be an option Thursday versus Florida. The 30-year-old Merzlikins has a 22-18-4 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage in 44 appearances in 2024-25.