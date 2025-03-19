Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Back with squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 7:41am

Merzlikins (personal) rejoined the Blue Jackets for Wednesday's morning skate, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

The Blue Jackets also returned Jet Greaves to AHL Cleveland, so it seems fair to believe Merzlikins will be an option Thursday versus Florida. The 30-year-old Merzlikins has a 22-18-4 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage in 44 appearances in 2024-25.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now