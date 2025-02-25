Elvis Merzlikins News: Between pipes against Stars

Merzlikins will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt versus Dallas, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins is coming off a 27-save victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday that ended a four-game losing streak for the backstop. Tuesday's tilt will be the sixth straight appearance for the 30-year-old netminder, a trend of heavy work that figures to continue into the closing weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.