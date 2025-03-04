Elvis Merzlikins News: Between pipes against Tampa
Merzlikins will tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has bounced back from a disappointing start to February, which saw him lose four straight, with a three-game winning streak. With no back-to-backs in the short-term schedule, the 30-year-old backstop figures to see plenty of starts down the stretch, especially with the Jackets currently in a playoff spot.
