Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins had his two-game winning streak snapped Thursday, giving up five goals on only 26 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 12-10-3 with a 3.15 GAA and an .888 save percentage. The Blues are averaging 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
