Elvis Merzlikins News: Between pipes Saturday

Merzlikins will guard the home cage against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins hasn't been at his best over the last three games, as the 30-year-old netminder is 0-2-1, allowing 11 goals on 93 shots (.882 save percentage). He is 19-13-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 36 appearances this season. Merzlikins will face the Rangers, who dropped a 3-2 decision to Pittsburgh on Friday. New York is averaging 2.96 goals per game this season, 14th in the NHL.